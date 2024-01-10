Menu

Warming bus program starts Wednesday for those experiencing homelessness in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 11:18 am
The warming bus will be in operational starting this evening from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for those experiencing homelessness and will be located in front of Carmichael Outreach. View image in full screen
The warming bus will be in operational starting this evening from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for those experiencing homelessness and will be located in front of Carmichael Outreach. Global News
Folks experiencing homelessness in Regina will have the option to warm up during the cold snap. Starting this evening, a Regina transit bus will provide warmth for those in need from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., seven nights per week.

According to the City of Regina, the warming bus will be located in front of Carmichael Outreach on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue.

“The warming bus provides urgently needed alternative shelter to people who currently sleep outdoors and will enhance the safety and well-being of residents during cold winter nights,” the city stated in a release.

“The City is working in collaboration with Carmichael Outreach, and the downtown Community Support Program (CSP) to ensure that residents who need this warming space are aware of it and can safely access it.”

The warming bus will be available at this location until the indoor warming space at Carmicheal Outreach is ready for use on Jan. 22.

Until then, the warming bus will provide temporary, overnight space. Carmichael Outreach said it is accepting donations to support those using the warming bus, but is also asking donators not to take items directly to the bus to ensure privacy of people. It said donations should be directed through Carmichael Outreach at 306-757-2235 or info@carmichaeloutreach.ca.

“The City of Regina is committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in our community,” the release read. “A bus operator and security person are on the bus each night to maintain a safe space for everyone. Communications equipment is in place to quickly and easily contact emergency services, if required.”

