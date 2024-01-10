Nearly $2,800 in lipstick stolen from a south end business in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating after a second cosmetics-related theft occurred in less than a week.
Police said one man and two women went into the cosmetics department of a store near Gordon and Clair Road on Monday.
They say over 80 packages of Chanel lipstick were stolen, valued at nearly $2,800.
Police said the man wore a green track suit with white writing on the front and black running shoes.
The first woman was wearing a long black hooded winter jacket over a black dress.
The second wore a beige coat over a grey dress and was carrying a small child in a pink coat.
Investigators said another business in the city’s south end was robbed on Jan. 5.
Three women were in the store on Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive and stole Dior products, reportedly valued at $3,000.
- Police chief defends charging store clerk accused of beating robbery suspect with bat
- ‘He was a hero’: N.B. mother mourns son killed in devastating encampment fire
- Calif. police seek help to identify B.C.-born serial killer’s last unknown victim
- ‘Enough is enough’: Native group lambastes lack of police response in Ontario woman’s death
Comments