Crime

Nearly $2,800 in lipstick stolen from a south end business in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 10, 2024 11:23 am
A south end business in Guelph has been robbed of cosmetics for the second time in less than a week after police say three people stole lipstick valued at around almost $2,800.
Guelph police are investigating after a second cosmetics-related theft occurred in less than a week.

Police said one man and two women went into the cosmetics department of a store near Gordon and Clair Road on Monday.

They say over 80 packages of Chanel lipstick were stolen, valued at nearly $2,800.

Police said the man wore a green track suit with white writing on the front and black running shoes.

The first woman was wearing a long black hooded winter jacket over a black dress.

The second wore a beige coat over a grey dress and was carrying a small child in a pink coat.

Investigators said another business in the city’s south end was robbed on Jan. 5.

Three women were in the store on Stone Road and Scottsdale Drive and stole Dior products, reportedly valued at $3,000.

 

