Crime

1 arrested after shots fired by jaywalker at vehicle, Vancouver police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 9:54 pm
Jaywalker arrested after firing gun in Vancouver road rage incident
WATCH: A jaywalker has been arrested after attempting to shoot a driver in East Vancouver during a road rage incident. It happened Saturday night on Commercial Drive near East 12th Avenue -- not far from Commercial Broadway Station.
An alarming incident has led to the arrest of a person in Vancouver, after reports of shots fired.

According to police, a driver was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting a jaywalker on Saturday evening on Commercial Drive.

The jaywalker and driver had a few words before the pedestrian brandished a firearm and reportedly fired the weapon at the vehicle.

“Quite frankly, it’s a miracle that nobody was injured,” Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“It’s a miracle that nobody was killed. We’re very fortunate and thankful that we were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody relatively quickly.”

Addison said the suspect remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

