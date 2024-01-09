Menu

Crime

Suspect stole ‘large amount of cash’ in Christmas morning break-ins: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 9, 2024 3:30 pm
One of two images of the suspect released by police. View image in full screen
One of two images of the suspect released by police. Handout / Durham Regional Police Service
Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into two Oshawa businesses Christmas morning and stealing “a large amount of cash.”

Durham Regional Police said in a release Tuesday that at noon on Dec. 25, 2023, officers responded to two break-and-enter calls — one at Crave Doughnuts and the other at Frantastic Events.

Both businesses are located on Wentworth Street West, near Boundary Road.

“A male suspect had broken into both businesses sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning,” police said.

“The suspect stole a large amount of cash and fled the area.”

Officers said he was wearing a red bandana, a black sweater, green pants, and green and tan shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Suspect stole ‘large amount of cash’ in Christmas morning break-ins: Durham police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Durham Regional Police
