Suspect stole ‘large amount of cash’ in Christmas morning break-ins: Durham police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into two Oshawa businesses Christmas morning and stealing “a large amount of cash.”

Durham Regional Police said in a release Tuesday that at noon on Dec. 25, 2023, officers responded to two break-and-enter calls — one at Crave Doughnuts and the other at Frantastic Events.

Both businesses are located on Wentworth Street West, near Boundary Road.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“A male suspect had broken into both businesses sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. that morning,” police said.

“The suspect stole a large amount of cash and fled the area.”

Officers said he was wearing a red bandana, a black sweater, green pants, and green and tan shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Story continues below advertisement