TTC shares plans to tackle looming winter storm that may cause messy commute

As southern Ontario braces for a looming winter storm that’s poised to bring a mix of heavy snow and rain to Toronto on Tuesday, the TTC says it’s prepared to get those who need to travel to and from their destinations safely.

On Monday, Environment Canada said a winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning and placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch.

Toronto is currently under a special weather statement, with heavy snowfall expected in the morning, possibly leading to “hazardous travel conditions,” according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada says the snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day.

During the storm, motorists are encouraged to leave their cars at home and take public transit instead.

The TTC says extra employees and maintenance vehicles will be deployed throughout the city spreading salt, clearing surfaces of snow and ensuring that signals, switches and overhead power are operating.

The transit agency said it will also be monitoring 56 bus stops in areas where heavy snow and freezing rain are known to impact bus service.

Throughout the day, the TTC says it will also be running storm trains and streetcars to keep the tracks clear of snow and ice, spraying anti-icing on the entire streetcar overhead network, as well as on the ground at all bus, streetcar and subway divisions and salting outside station entrances and placing sand on platforms in open-air platforms.

The TTC is encouraging all commuters to allow for extra travel time and to check their website or follow them on X for updates. Commuters taking buses are advised to check if their bus stop is in service before they travel by visiting the TTC service changes website.

— with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca.