One found dead after fire in Diamond Valley, Alta.

One person was found dead after a residential fire in Diamond Valley, Alta. early Sunday morning.
According to a news release by the Diamond Valley Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a residential fire alarm at the 500 block of Windsor Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Crews were informed that the structure was on fire and a victim required medical care.
Firefighters saw smoke coming out of the structure when they arrived, the release said. Crews entered the structure and found a body in the basement where the fire originated. Additional firefighters were called to provide additional resources.
An investigation concluded the fire was accidental, the release said. The victim’s cause of death is being investigated by the Alberta Medical Examiners Office.
All other occupants were able to leave the structure with minor injuries, Diamond Valley Fire Rescue said.
