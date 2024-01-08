Menu

Crime

Witnesses sought to Burnaby crash that killed motorcyclist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 5:51 pm
RCMP at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Burnaby on Saturday, Jan. 6 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Burnaby on Saturday, Jan. 6 2024. Shane MacKichan
RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are looking for witnesses and video in a weekend crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

In a media release, RCMP said emergency crews were called shortly after noon on Saturday to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police traffic enforcement'
Abbotsford police traffic enforcement
Police said the motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on Grange Street, when it collided with an eastbound SUV that was turning left onto Chaffey.

Story continues below advertisement

The 54-year-old rider was taken to hospital, but did not survive, while the SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

The Burnaby RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the file.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video shot in the area between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

