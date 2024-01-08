Witnesses sought to Burnaby crash that killed motorcyclist

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., are looking for witnesses and video in a weekend crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

In a media release, RCMP said emergency crews were called shortly after noon on Saturday to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on Grange Street, when it collided with an eastbound SUV that was turning left onto Chaffey.

The 54-year-old rider was taken to hospital, but did not survive, while the SUV driver suffered minor injuries.

The Burnaby RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the file.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video shot in the area between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.