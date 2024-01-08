Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Abbotsford man killed in head-on crash in Maple Ridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 8, 2024 4:23 pm
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash in Maple Ridge on Jan. 5, 2024. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash in Maple Ridge on Jan. 5, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old man from Abbotsford, B.C., was killed in a head-on crash in Maple Ridge on Friday.

In a media release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the collision left a second person with serious injuries, but that they’re expected to survive.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Haney Bypass near 227 Street.

Click to play video: 'Abbotsford police traffic enforcement'
Abbotsford police traffic enforcement
Trending Now

Police believe the Abbotsford man’s Pontiac Sunfire crossed into oncoming traffic where it struck a Honda Civic. The Sunfire’s driver died at the scene, while the Civic’s driver was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

A third vehicle was also damaged by debris, but the driver was unhurt.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has relevant video is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-467-7650.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices