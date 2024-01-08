Abbotsford man killed in head-on crash in Maple Ridge

See more sharing options

A 39-year-old man from Abbotsford, B.C., was killed in a head-on crash in Maple Ridge on Friday.

In a media release, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the collision left a second person with serious injuries, but that they’re expected to survive.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Haney Bypass near 227 Street.

Police believe the Abbotsford man’s Pontiac Sunfire crossed into oncoming traffic where it struck a Honda Civic. The Sunfire’s driver died at the scene, while the Civic’s driver was taken to hospital.

A third vehicle was also damaged by debris, but the driver was unhurt.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has relevant video is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-467-7650.