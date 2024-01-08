Menu

Crime

21-year-old dies after Saturday shooting in Coquitlam, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2024 2:09 pm
Three shootings have Coquitlam on edge
Another lower mainland community is on edge as police investigate three shootings in three days in Coquitlam. The first happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Johnson Street and Glen Drive. Then, Friday evening, shots disturbed the peace in the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street. On Saturday afternoon just 49 hours after the first shooting, police were called out again, this time to Westwood and Glenn Drive. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
A man injured in the latest shooting in the Metro Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam has died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team joined the case after police say the 21-year-old victim shot on Saturday died from his injuries.

The man’s name will not be released because police say the family has requested privacy.

RCMP confirm daytime shooting in Coquitlam
Investigators say the shooting happened at a “busy area” of Westwood Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam, where the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital.

Homicide team spokesman Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says in a statement that the shooting was targeted and police are looking into whether a string of similar incidents are linked.

Saturday’s shooting was the third in as many days in Coquitlam, although there were no deaths or injuries in the first two attacks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

