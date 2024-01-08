Menu

Crime

Pickup, $30k worth of tools stolen from south end business: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 8, 2024 1:10 pm
Guelph police say the individuals broke in sometime early Sunday or late Saturday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say the individuals broke in sometime early Sunday or late Saturday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a pickup truck and tools were stolen from a business in the city’s south end.

The business owner reported the incident on Sunday in an area near Southgate Drive and Clair Road.

Investigators said the individuals broke in sometime early Sunday or late Saturday.

Police said they had used a vehicle to move an excavator that was blocking the entrance to a storage container.

One person had cut a lock off to get inside of the yard and stole $30,000 worth of tools and equipment, police said.

In addition, several keys were taken from the container, police said. Among them included keys to a white Ford F550 with a dump box, valued at over $70,000.

 

