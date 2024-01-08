Peterborough man charged with attempted murder in domestic incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a violent domestic incident in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the area of Burnham and Sophia streets.

Officers found a 70-year-old woman with injuries who was being treated by paramedics.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It’s alleged her partner attacked her several times, including choking, verbally threatening her, and physically threatening her with a knife before fleeing.

Police say the man was located a short time later at his residence in the area of Parkhill Road and Sophia Street.

A 69-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder, uttering threats to cause death, assault with a weapon — spousal, and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Jan. .7, police reported Monday.

Police will not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.