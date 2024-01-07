Series of fires keep Winnipeg crews busy over the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A series of fires kept Winnipeg crews busy over the weekend, according to the city.

The first fire happened on Saturday at 4:13 p.m. in a single-family bungalow on Kirkwall Crescent.

Crews found smoke in the home and fought the fire from the inside. It was under control by 4:42 p.m.

Everyone in the house got out safely with their pets, and no injuries were reported.

The city says the fire seems to have been accidental, caused by the use of hot tools in a home renovation project.

Damage estimates are currently unavailable.

Fire crews were called to a second fire one minute before midnight, arriving at the scene in the 700 block of Broadway to find a garage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters applied water to the flames from outside the structure and the fire was under control by 12:43 a.m. Damage estimates are currently unavailable.

The next fire was reported at four minutes past 1 a.m. involving a two-storey home on Remi Claeys Crescent. Crews found smoke coming from the house on arrival. They were able to enter and fight the fire from the inside. It was under control by 1:28 a.m.

The city says all occupants of the house got out safely and only one person was assessed by paramedics. The were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Damage estimates are currently unavailable.

At 5:04 a.m. on Sunday, crews were called to a vacant bungalow in the 200 block of Martin Avenue West, arriving to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. They were unable to enter the house and fought the fire from the outside using hose lines and aerial ladders.

Several neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution and no injuries were reported. The fire was under control by 6:34 a.m. and the house is considered a complete loss.

All three overnight fires remain under investigation.

Residents are asked to exercise caution, as water used to fight the fire has frozen and created slippery conditions. Crews will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.