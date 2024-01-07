Man rescued from dumpster fire in Toronto’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police and fire crews say a man was located and rescued from a dumpster fire Sunday morning.

According to responding officers, reports of a garbage bin on fire near a former CIBC building in the area of King Street West and Dufferin Street came in around 9 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders located a man inside the bin and promptly rescued him.

Officers said he was injured from the fire and was transported to a burn centre by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto fire captain Bill Papakonstantinou said his department does not have an update the victim’s condition at this point.

Fire officials said the blaze has been successfully put out, but that the public should still expect some delays in the area as King Street is closed temporarily from Joe Shuster Way to Dufferin Street.