Fire

Man rescued from dumpster fire in Toronto’s West End

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 10:57 am
Fire crews rescued a man from a garbage bin fire Sunday morning. Toronto Fire file photo. View image in full screen
Fire crews rescued a man from a garbage bin fire Sunday morning. Toronto Fire file photo. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Toronto police and fire crews say a man was located and rescued from a dumpster fire Sunday morning.

According to responding officers, reports of a garbage bin on fire near a former CIBC building in the area of King Street West and Dufferin Street came in around 9 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders located a man inside the bin and promptly rescued him.

Officers said he was injured from the fire and was transported to a burn centre by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto fire captain Bill Papakonstantinou said his department does not have an update the victim’s condition at this point.

Fire officials said the blaze has been successfully put out, but that the public should still expect some delays in the area as King Street is closed temporarily from Joe Shuster Way to Dufferin Street.

