Toronto police investigating Queen West area homicide

Toronto police say a man is dead after a community member discovered him late Saturday night suffering from stab wounds.
According to police, officers responded to reports of an injured man in the area of Queen Street West and Callender Street just before midnight.
EMS responders located the victim and provided life-saving measures on scene. Responders then transported the man to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Const. Laura Brabant with the Toronto Police Service said the man’s death is being treated as a homicide but there is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story, Brabant said, and more details are expected to be released later.
