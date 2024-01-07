Menu

Fire

Basement fire in Vaughan, Ont., kills two, fire crews rescue two others

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 7, 2024 9:41 am
EMS and fire crews rescued two people and discovered another two deceased in a basement fire in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday night. View image in full screen
EMS and fire crews rescued two people and discovered another two deceased in a basement fire in Vaughan, Ont., Saturday night. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto Fire Service and Vaughan Fire crews say two people are dead after a house fire Saturday night.

Emergency teams say they received calls for a blaze inside the basement of a home on Conley Street in the area of Steeles Avenue West and New Westminster Drive around 7:40 p.m.

Vaughan fire chief Anders Zvanitajs said 22 firefighters responded to the call and were met with heavy smoke coming from the basement apartment.

Emergency responders worked quickly to rescue two occupants from the upper level of the home. They were treated by EMS.

After the fire was under control, another two occupants were discovered in the basement and pronounced dead, officers said.

Toronto and Vaughan fire crews battled a blaze at a home Saturday night that killed two people. View image in full screen
Toronto and Vaughan fire crews battled a blaze at a home Saturday night that killed two people. Mark Bray / Global News
The City of Vaughan confirmed in a statement that the Ontario Fire Marshal has now stepped in to investigate the circumstances around the blaze.

Investigators with the York Regional Police are asking anyone who might have information regarding the fire to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

More on Toronto
