2 youth charged after southeast Calgary YMCA fight

Two youths were charged with assault after a fight inside a YMCA in southeast Calgary on Friday afternoon.

According to the police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance at the Brookfield Residential YMCA located at 4995 Market Street S.E. in the Seton neighbourhood.

Police said two teenagers entered the fitness centre through an emergency exit and started a fight with another teen inside the facility before fleeing. The victim and the family didn’t report any injuries, according to police.

The Calgary Police Service said officers located the two alleged suspects shortly after and took them into custody. One of the boys had an imitation firearm and the other boy minorly injured an officer, according to Saturday’s new release.

Neither boy could be identified because of provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police said they are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

“It’s very concerning to see this kind of violent behaviour in a public place, from people so young,” said Supt. Joe Brar in the news release.