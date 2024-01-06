Menu

Crime

Richmond Hill jewelry store robbed, suspects sought: police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 6, 2024 4:00 pm
Police investigate after a jewelry store in Richmond Hill's Hillcrest Mall was robbed Jan. 6. View image in full screen
Police investigate after a jewelry store in Richmond Hill's Hillcrest Mall was robbed Jan. 6. Max Trotta / Global News
Police in York Region north of Toronto were on the scene at Hillcrest Mall Saturday where they say a jewelry store had been robbed.

Officers said they received reports of a store robbery just after 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at 9350 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, at Hillcrest Mall.

First responders arrived to find a jewelry store had been robbed, and multiple suspects had fled the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Officers are not releasing the name of the jewelry store at this time.

Police said in a social media statement officers would remain at the scene while they investigate the crime.

Police presence remains heavy at Hillcrest Mall where a jewelry store was robbed Saturday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police presence remains heavy at Hillcrest Mall where a jewelry store was robbed Saturday afternoon. Max Trotta / Global News

This is the latest in a string of jewelry store robberies that have occurred in the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding cities over the last few weeks.

On Wednesday, shocking video footage showed a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Stratford, Ont.

In December 2023, jewelry stores in Brampton and Scarborough were also robbed.

Police in York are asking anyone with information about this most recent robbery in Hillcrest Mall to come forward.

Stratford Police release footage of smash-and-grab jewelry heist
