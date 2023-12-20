Off-duty officer, security guards injured during smash-and-grab jewelry robbery

An off-duty police officer and security guards were injured while trying to intervene during a robbery at a jewelry store in Scarborough Town Centre Wednesday evening.
Police said they received reports of a retail robbery just after 7:10 p.m. in the area of Progress Avenue and Borough Drive.
According to police, two suspects used hammers to smash a display case and grab products.
When an off-duty police officer and security guards tried to intervene, police say they were pepper-sprayed by the suspects.
Paramedics told Global News three patients were assessed and one person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Police described the first suspect as a male with short hair, wearing a blue medical mask, black jacket and pants.
The second suspect is described as a male in his early 20’s with a slim build, wearing black pants, white shoes and orange gloves.
The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a small white sedan.
Police said it’s unknown how much product was taken.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call authorities at 416-808-4300.
