Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stratford police release footage of smash-and-grab heist at jewelry store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 2:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Stratford Police release footage of smash-and-grab jewelry heist'
Stratford Police release footage of smash-and-grab jewelry heist
On Wednesday evening, the Stratford Police Service received numerous 911 calls regarding a robbery at a Paris Jewellers store in the Stratford Mall. Four masked men were recorded breaking glass in the store and were caught on camera stealing jewellery.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Stratford, Ont. have released video from a witness that shows part of a smash-and-grab jewelry heist which occurred at a local jewelry store on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the Stratford Mall at around 6:30 p.m. after a number of people reported a robbery taking place at Paris Jewellers.

They say four bandits entered the store, smashed glass cases and took off with jewelry.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Investigators believe the thieves grabbed more than $100,000 worth of merchandise during the minute they were inside the store, although police cautioned in a release that a final tally had not been made.

Once they left the store, police say they fled the scene in black four-door sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 300. It was last seen heading out of the city on Ontario Street.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There were two employees in Paris Jewellers at the time. They were not injured during the robbery, according to police.

They described the suspects as being completely covered in black clothing, including gloves, masks and hoods. Police also believe the suspects were likely men of average height with slim builds.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices