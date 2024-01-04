Stratford police release footage of smash-and-grab heist at jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont. have released video from a witness that shows part of a smash-and-grab jewelry heist which occurred at a local jewelry store on Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the Stratford Mall at around 6:30 p.m. after a number of people reported a robbery taking place at Paris Jewellers.

They say four bandits entered the store, smashed glass cases and took off with jewelry.

Investigators believe the thieves grabbed more than $100,000 worth of merchandise during the minute they were inside the store, although police cautioned in a release that a final tally had not been made.

Once they left the store, police say they fled the scene in black four-door sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 300. It was last seen heading out of the city on Ontario Street.

There were two employees in Paris Jewellers at the time. They were not injured during the robbery, according to police.

They described the suspects as being completely covered in black clothing, including gloves, masks and hoods. Police also believe the suspects were likely men of average height with slim builds.