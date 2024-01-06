Saturday forum in Surrey to address extortion, public safety concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey residents are being invited on Saturday to a community forum aimed at addressing a string of shootings and extortion letters.

The event is being organized by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of BC, and follows growing concerns about an extortion racket targeting Surrey and Fraser Valley business owners.

Extortion threats leave South Asian communities shaken in Edmonton, B.C., Ontario

There have been numerous shootings in the Surrey area in recent weeks, including one in White Rock that police have explicitly linked to the extortion letters.

The home of Cultural Society president Satish Kumar’s son was also targeted in a Dec. 27 shooting.

“There has been lots of gunfire, drive-by shootings and extortion letters going to the community right now,” Kumar told Global News Morning BC.

“A lot of us are scared right now to not report to the police, RCMP, so we wanted to get the community together and give the message to the community: Don’t be scared, come to the front and try to help the RCMP.”

Police in Surrey and Abbotsford issued public warnings in November after business owners began to receive threatening letters.

Special public forum organized to deal with B.C. business extortion threats

Global News obtained a copy of one of the letters, which claimed to be from an “Indian gang” and demanded $2 million in “protection money” or the recipient would face retaliation.

In a leaked Abbotsford police memo confirmed by Global News, investigators said they believed the suspects were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, based in India.

On Dec. 28, Surrey RCMP arrested two men in their 20s in connection with extortion attempts in the Lower Mainland. They were released without charge pending further investigation.

Kumar said he has heard of numerous incidents potentially linked to the extortion scheme, “but not reported to police.”

“So we are trying, the community to get together, and report to the police so the police can act more faster,” he said.

Police, community leaders, politicians and journalists have all been invited to attend the 2 p.m. forum at the Reflections Banquet Hall at 6638 152A St. in Surrey.