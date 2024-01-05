Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Standoff with distraught man ends peacefully in North Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 10:29 pm
ERT members respond to a police incident in North Vancouver on Friday. View image in full screen
ERT members respond to a police incident in North Vancouver on Friday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in North Vancouver say a standoff with a distraught man that prompted a massive police presence was concluded peacefully on Friday.

RCMP were called to the 200 block of East 18th Street in Central Lonsdale around 8:15 a.m., to reports of a “man acting erratically and brandishing a weapon” outside a home.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate, RCMP said in a media release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Mounties called in the Integrated Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, and around 2 p.m. police said the man was “safely removed” from the home and transported to hospital.

There were no reports of injuries, and police said there was no wider risk to the public.

Click to play video: 'Daughter has questions about police response in deadly standoff'
Daughter has questions about police response in deadly standoff
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices