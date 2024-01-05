Standoff with distraught man ends peacefully in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in North Vancouver say a standoff with a distraught man that prompted a massive police presence was concluded peacefully on Friday.

RCMP were called to the 200 block of East 18th Street in Central Lonsdale around 8:15 a.m., to reports of a “man acting erratically and brandishing a weapon” outside a home.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself inside the home and refused to cooperate, RCMP said in a media release.

Mounties called in the Integrated Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, and around 2 p.m. police said the man was “safely removed” from the home and transported to hospital.

There were no reports of injuries, and police said there was no wider risk to the public.

