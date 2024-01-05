Menu

Crime

Man stabbed on stairs at Toronto subway station, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 8:14 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing inside a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said just after 7 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to College subway station to respond to reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man was stabbed inside a stairwell at the station, with paramedics also attending the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said in a post on social media.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect wearing a black hoodie, jacket and Adidas track pants. They believe he had red and white shoes and anyone who has any information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Subway trains on Toronto’s Line 1 were bypassing College subway station after the incident, while police and paramedics responded.

