Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

From hockey to social media sensation: Indigenous athlete inspires next generation

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 8:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous athlete, content creator inspiring next generation through wellness'
Indigenous athlete, content creator inspiring next generation through wellness
WATCH: Kendra Rosychuk is an advocate for healing through movement, with a growing following on social media. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, the Cree-Metis-Ukrainian woman is using her voice to carve out space for Indigenous athletes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the vast landscape of sports, Kendra Rosychuk, also known as Kendra Jessie, emerges as more than just a hockey player.

“A lot of the time, I would be the only Indigenous person,” said Rosychuk of her experience playing hockey growing up in High Prairie.

Despite being in the minority, she found joy and belonging in the rink, dedicating most of her life to the sport. Today, she is transforming her love for movement into a powerful force for healing and inspiration, especially for Indigenous communities.

Rosychuk, who is Cree, Ukrainian and Metis, addresses the lack of Indigenous representation in her early years on her social media. Now, with over 200,000 followers on through Instagram and TikTok, she uses her platform to connect culture, movement and wellness.

Kendra’s influence extends far beyond the hockey rink.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led hockey camp starts sixth season in Warman, Sask.'
Indigenous-led hockey camp starts sixth season in Warman, Sask.

As a Nike athlete and collaborator with brands like Dove, the Toronto Raptors, Tim Hortons and the Edmonton Oilers, she is a trailblazer in the sports industry.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Additionally, she founded the nonprofit “Sport for Spirit” and embraces roles as a powwow dancer, public speaker, hockey coach and, most importantly, an auntie.

“I’m a family member first,” said Rosychuk. “I’m a daughter and I’m a sister. That’s where my priorities are.”

She acknowledges the role sports played in saving her life and expressed gratitude for the sense of purpose it provides, saying she doesn’t know if she would be here today without it.

Trending Now

“I see myself in all the young girls I meet through coaching, through the events I attend,” said Rosychuk. “I want to empower them to be the best that they can be.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led hockey camp builds players confidence on and off the ice'
Indigenous-led hockey camp builds players confidence on and off the ice

Rosychuk’s journey isn’t just personal — it’s about uplifting the next generation of Indigenous athletes.

Her story goes beyond creating content. It’s about creating a better future for those who come after her. With a deep connection to her ancestors, Kendra takes up space in sports, ensuring that the next generation has opportunities that were once denied.

In her own words: “Knowing that I had ancestors who didn’t have the option to participate really makes me want to take advantage and take up that space for them.”

Rosychuk is not just playing a game, she’s shaping a legacy.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices