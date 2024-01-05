From hockey to social media sensation: Indigenous athlete inspires next generation

Send this page to someone via email

In the vast landscape of sports, Kendra Rosychuk, also known as Kendra Jessie, emerges as more than just a hockey player.

“A lot of the time, I would be the only Indigenous person,” said Rosychuk of her experience playing hockey growing up in High Prairie.

Despite being in the minority, she found joy and belonging in the rink, dedicating most of her life to the sport. Today, she is transforming her love for movement into a powerful force for healing and inspiration, especially for Indigenous communities.

Rosychuk, who is Cree, Ukrainian and Metis, addresses the lack of Indigenous representation in her early years on her social media. Now, with over 200,000 followers on through Instagram and TikTok, she uses her platform to connect culture, movement and wellness.

Kendra’s influence extends far beyond the hockey rink.

As a Nike athlete and collaborator with brands like Dove, the Toronto Raptors, Tim Hortons and the Edmonton Oilers, she is a trailblazer in the sports industry.

Additionally, she founded the nonprofit “Sport for Spirit” and embraces roles as a powwow dancer, public speaker, hockey coach and, most importantly, an auntie.

“I’m a family member first,” said Rosychuk. “I’m a daughter and I’m a sister. That’s where my priorities are.”

She acknowledges the role sports played in saving her life and expressed gratitude for the sense of purpose it provides, saying she doesn’t know if she would be here today without it.

“I see myself in all the young girls I meet through coaching, through the events I attend,” said Rosychuk. “I want to empower them to be the best that they can be.”

Rosychuk’s journey isn’t just personal — it’s about uplifting the next generation of Indigenous athletes.

Her story goes beyond creating content. It’s about creating a better future for those who come after her. With a deep connection to her ancestors, Kendra takes up space in sports, ensuring that the next generation has opportunities that were once denied.

In her own words: “Knowing that I had ancestors who didn’t have the option to participate really makes me want to take advantage and take up that space for them.”

Rosychuk is not just playing a game, she’s shaping a legacy.