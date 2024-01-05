Police helicopter helps catch accused thief in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old Spallumcheen man was arrested and faces numerous criminal charges in the aftermath of a police chase that included a helicopter.

The man, who is now facing charges of dangerous driving and failure to stop for police, was spotted by a homeowner in Armstrong who claimed to have seen the man attempting to steal his home security system on Thursday, Jan. 4, at approximately 2:45 p.m.

He called the police, but the suspect left in a stolen pick-up truck before they arrived at the Wood Avenue home.

Police eventually tracked the truck down to Otter Lake Road, where it was seen moving at a high rate of speed.

“As the RCMP Air Section helicopter was already in the air assisting search and rescue in Coldstream, the pilot quickly redirected to provide assistance to officers on the ground,” said Cpl. Tania Finn.

“The helicopter pilot was able to track the pick-up truck and advised the officer on the ground of the location that the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

Police established containment of the area and, with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, the man was arrested without further incident.

The incident is still under investigation.