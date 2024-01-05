Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Adult, youths arrested in connection with string of thefts in Killarney, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 5:09 pm
Killarney RCMP detachment.
Killarney RCMP detachment. RCMP
Four people were arrested in connection to what police said were several incidents of theft in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Killarney RCMP received complaints, between Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, regarding stolen vehicles, a break in at a business, and reports of thefts from lock and unlocked vehicles in the community.

Police said a small group of individuals were involved in each of the incidents. They added that the suspects were captured on surveillance camera after reportedly using a stolen gas card at a gas station.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 4. Police said they executed a search warrant at his residence, leading to the recovery of items that had been reported stolen. Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered and are being examined for evidence.

Officials said they also arrested three other suspects: a 16-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and 17-year-old boy. They each were released to their parents, with the two male suspects required to appear in court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains'
Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains
