Kingston police dog tracks alleged impaired driver after pair of crashes

Kingston police are crediting a member of their canine unit with helping to track down an alleged impaired driver involved in two separate crashes in the same night over the holidays.

Police were called to the first crash in the 900 block of Woodbine Road around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 23 where they say the driver of a pickup truck had fled the scene after causing serious damages to an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street.

Police say the same pickup truck was later seen driving near Collins Bay Road and Taylor Kidd Boulevard on three wheels, causing “significant sparks to be emitted from the damaged truck.”

Officers eventually found the pickup truck abandoned in a subdivision near Bayridge Drive and Cataraqui Woods Drive. Police say the truck had hit a second vehicle at this location, causing damage to both vehicles.

The Kingston police canine unit was called in to track the driver into some nearby woods.

Police Service Dog Dak caught up with the suspect after tracking them more than a kilometre into the woods, police said in a release Friday.

Police say the accused was observed by arresting officers to be impaired by alcohol, although they refused to provide a breath sample.

Korey Anglin, 35, is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired driving, and failing to accompany a peace officer for a breath sample.

The accused has since been released with a future court date.