Homicide investigators in Chilliwack, B.C. for missing person case

B.C.’s homicide investigation unit has been deployed to Chilliwack, B.C. for a missing person case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes 41-year-old Jamie Curtis Bristol, of Chilliwack, has been met with foul play.

Police describe Bristol as six-feet-tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and tattoos on his scalp and a skull tattoo with flames on his neck. His last contact was on Dec. 22, 2023, according to police.

“We’re appealing to the public for any information that can help us locate Mr. Bristol,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT., said in a release. “We’re going to continue to work closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and our integrated partners to find Mr. Bristol as soon as possible.”

Beyond IHIT’s mandate to investigate homicides and suspicious deaths, it said it’s also responsible for investigating “high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected.”

Investigators are asking anyone who had recent contact with Bristol to contact IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information releated to the disappearance is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.