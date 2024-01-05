Kingston man charged with fraud, impersonating cop

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man who defrauded several victims in a multi-years-long scam, while sometimes impersonating a police officer, has been charged, say police.

The accused has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Kingston police began investigating what they’re calling a “advance-fee scam” after receiving a complaint in June 2023.

Local fraud investigators say seven alleged victims were identified that had been defrauded over the course of four years.

Police haven’t said exactly how the fraud worked, but they say in each case the accused accepted money from the victim with the promise of a large sum in return.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

In two of the cases police say the accused told the victims he was an Ontario Provincial Police officer, but police haven’t said exactly how impersonating an officer facilitated the alleged fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

While an exact figure of how much money was stolen wasn’t made available, a Kingston police spokesperson told Global News in some cases victims’ losses were “in the hundreds of thousands” of dollars.

The spokesperson said other complainants are now coming forward.

Steven Scott, 57, of Kingston was arrested at a downtown residence Thursday.

Scott is charged with 21 criminal offences, including personation of a peace officer, fraud over $5,000, fraud under $5,000, resisting arrest, escape lawful custody, and laundering the proceeds of crime.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was subsequently remanded into custody.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to call Det.-Const. Anthony Hampton at 613-549-4660 ext. 6438 or by email at ahampton@kingstonpolice.ca