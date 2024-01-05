Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks release veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2024 10:01 am
The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes on Thursday.
The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
The Edmonton Elks released veteran American defensive back Aaron Grymes on Thursday.

Grymes spent eight seasons (2013-15, 2017-18, 2021-23) with Edmonton. He appeared in 79 career games, registering 240 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles and 12 interceptions and in 2015 helped the franchise win the Grey Cup.

He spent the ’16 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and in 2019 was a member of the B.C. Lions.

The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

Grymes missed the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a knee injury.

