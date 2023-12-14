Schedule for Elks’ 75th season revealed, CFL club facing Riders in home opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks will take to the field to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their 2024 home opener at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 8, marking the first game the CFL club will play in its 75th regular season.

The football club unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday.

In a news release, the Elks said the team’s home opener will feature “a celebration of EE greats” and that the club plans to reveal more plans related to its 75th season celebrations in February.

In keeping with tradition, the Elks will face the Stampeders for the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on Sept. 2 and then head back up the QE2 for a rematch with their provincial rivals on Sept. 7.

Another notable game on the schedule will be the Elks facing the 2023 Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes in Edmonton on June 14.

The team’s preseason games will feature a home game against the Roughriders on May 25 and then a game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on May 31.

The Elks said Thursday that season seats are already available for purchase on the team’s website, as well as an option to purchase a special “Elks Home Opener Holiday Pack.” Single game tickets to the Elks’ full home schedule will go on sale in the spring.

Like in the last few seasons, the Elks struggled to win during the 2023 season, missing the playoffs and finishing with a 4-14 record. However, the Elks generated renewed optimism among both fans and football commentators about the club’s competitiveness going forward as Tre Ford emerged as the team’s new starting quarterback.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) runs away from Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robbie Smith (40) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Friday, October 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Niagara Falls, Ont., helped the team begin to win games. Edmonton was 0-8 when Ford got the chance to become the Elks’ starting quarterback.

“I never lost confidence, I knew what I was capable of,” Ford said in an interview in September. “I was at a point where I was waiting for my opportunity and (thought) maybe it wasn’t coming this year. But I was definitely going to be ready to seize the moment when it came.”

— With files from Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press