Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Schedule for Elks’ 75th season revealed, CFL club facing Riders in home opener

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 23, 2023) It was a season the Edmonton Elks wish they could do over — one that saw them finish dead last in the West. Despite the losses though, they said the fans stuck it out, and they're hoping to be able to reward them next year. Sarah Ryan reports. – Oct 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Elks will take to the field to face the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their 2024 home opener at Commonwealth Stadium on Saturday, June 8, marking the first game the CFL club will play in its 75th regular season.

The football club unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday.

In a news release, the Elks said the team’s home opener will feature “a celebration of EE greats” and that the club plans to reveal more plans related to its 75th season celebrations in February.

In keeping with tradition, the Elks will face the Stampeders for the Labour Day Classic in Calgary on Sept. 2 and then head back up the QE2 for a rematch with their provincial rivals on Sept. 7.

Another notable game on the schedule will be the Elks facing the 2023 Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes in Edmonton on June 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The team’s preseason games will feature a home game against the Roughriders on May 25 and then a game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver on May 31.

To view the schedule in its entirety, click here.

The Elks said Thursday that season seats are already available for purchase on the team’s website, as well as an option to purchase a special “Elks Home Opener Holiday Pack.” Single game tickets to the Elks’ full home schedule will go on sale in the spring.

Like in the last few seasons, the Elks struggled to win during the 2023 season, missing the playoffs and finishing with a 4-14 record. However, the Elks generated renewed optimism among both fans and football commentators about the club’s competitiveness going forward as Tre Ford emerged as the team’s new starting quarterback.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) runs away from Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robbie Smith (40) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Friday, October 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford (2) runs away from Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robbie Smith (40) during first half CFL football action in Toronto on Friday, October 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Trending Now

The six-foot-one, 185-pound quarterback from Niagara Falls, Ont., helped the team begin to win games. Edmonton was 0-8 when Ford got the chance to become the Elks’ starting quarterback.

Story continues below advertisement

“I never lost confidence, I knew what I was capable of,” Ford said in an interview in September. “I was at a point where I was waiting for my opportunity and (thought) maybe it wasn’t coming this year. But I was definitely going to be ready to seize the moment when it came.”

— With files from Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for 2024 season'
Edmonton Elks to close upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for 2024 season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices