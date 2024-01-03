Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks release receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 5:46 pm
The Edmonton Elks have released American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. after one season with the team. View image in full screen
The Edmonton Elks have released American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. after one season with the team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Edmonton Elks have released American receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. after one season with the football team.

In a news release Wednesday, the club said Dunbar Jr. played in 13 games for the Elks last season.

Dunbar totalled 39 receptions for 536 yards and finished first on the team with five receiving touchdowns. He finished the season on the injured list after suffering an upper-body injury against the Calgary Stampeders.

The Houston product signed with the Elks in February 2023.

Dunbar also spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, where he was named a CFL East All-Star in 2022.

