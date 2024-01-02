Connor McDavid racks up five points in Edmonton Oilers win over Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid had a goal and four assists and hit another career milestone as the Edmonton Oilers toppled the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 Tuesday night at Rogers Place. It’s the Oilers sixth straight win.

“I’m over that phase of him surprising me because he’s done it so much,” Oilers Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said about McDavid’s performance.

The Oilers jumped in front with 4:05 left in the first period. McDavid cut from left to right in the offensive zone and squeezed a shot through Carter Hart’s pads for his 14th of the season.

Hart came up with big saves late in the first. He threw out his left pad to deny Zach Hyman from in right. Not long after, he moved across to take away a Leon Draisaitl one-timer.

McDavid recorded his 900th career point in the second period with a behind-the-back pass to Hyman, who flipped a backhand behind Hart for his 22nd.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s another nice milestone,” McDavid said after the win. “It’s a nice chance to reflect and look back on some of the work you’ve done and feel good about that.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“I’ve played with him for a long time, obviously. 600 games is a lot of hockey, but he always finds a way to bring something to the table,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

“He’s just happy we won, knowing him,” Hyman joked about McDavid. “It’s pretty special to have the opportunity to play with him.”

The Flyers came back with goals from Travis Konecny and Marc Staal to even it at two.

The Oilers recaptured the lead in the final minute of the the second on a power play when Hyman passed to McDavid, who chipped a quick pass across to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who rattled in his tenth.

With a delayed penalty coming to the Flyers in the third, McDavid set up Draisaitl for a thundering one-timer and a 4-2 lead. Later, McDavid sent a saucer pass to Nugent-Hopkins, who roofed his second of the evening.

“It’s really fun playing with him. He makes plays nobody else can make, ” Zach Hyman said about McDavid. “That’s why he is who he is.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's really fun playing with him. He makes plays nobody else can make, " Zach Hyman said about McDavid. "That's why he is who he is."

“Usually, he can find a way to beat one or two guys, so you’ve got to try to get open for him,” Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid.

Story continues below advertisement

Skinner punctuated the victory with a right pad save on Joel Farabee on a breakaway.

“Our goaltending has been very solid and given us exactly what we need,” Knoblauch said post-game.”During this run, we’ve been getting some big saves–a lot of saves.”

The Oilers, 19-15-1, will host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m., game at 8 p.m.).