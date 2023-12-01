Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks re-sign 2 Canadian players on Friday

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted December 1, 2023 7:09 pm
Elks fullback Tanner Green lunges to tackle Stampeders kick-returner Tommylee Lewis. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Tommylee Lewis (7) tries to break free from Edmonton Elks' Tanner Green (27) during first half CFL action in Edmonton on Saturday, September 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Edmonton Elks signed two Canadian football players to contract extensions on Friday.

Fullback Tanner Green and linebacker Josiah Schakel both signed two-year contract extensions.

Both players were prominent on special teams in 2023. Schakel who is from Sherwood Park, finished second on the team in special teams tackles with 15.

Schakel is a product of the University of Alberta Golden Bears football team and was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the second round of the 2022 CFL Draft

Green, from Lacombe, Alta., finished third on the team with 14 special teams tackles in just 12 games played. He was named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for September when he recorded 10 special teams tackles in four games.

Green was a fourth round pick of the Elks in the 2018 CFL Draft. The starting fullback on offence is the longest-serving member of the green and gold.

Story continues below advertisement

The Elks now have 16 pending free agents which is lowest in the CFL.

