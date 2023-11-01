Edmonton Elks’ Kai Gray named West nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray is in the running for a major CFL award.

Gray has been named the West Division nominee for the league Most Outstanding Rookie honour as the CFL announced its full list of award nominees on Wednesday.

Gray made the Elks after a strong showing in training camp. Gray played in all 18 games and led all defensive backs on the team in defensive plays, with 63. Gray recorded 54 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, four pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.

Gray will be opposed by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers.

The CFL will hand out its year-end awards on Nov. 16 as a part of Grey Cup Week in Hamilton.

Boyko best lineman in October

Elks offensive lineman Brett Boyko has been named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for the month of October.

The Elks starting right tackle finished the month, with a top lineman grade of 73.7. Boyko finished the season as the Elks top pass blocker with a grade of 73.7 by PFF.