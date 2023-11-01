Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Elks’ Kai Gray named West nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted November 1, 2023 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come'
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
WATCH ABOVE: (From Oct. 23, 2023) It was a season the Edmonton Elks wish they could do over — one that saw them finish dead last in the West. Despite the losses though, they said the fans stuck it out, and they're hoping to be able to reward them next year. Sarah Ryan reports. – Oct 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray is in the running for a major CFL award.

Gray has been named the West Division nominee for the league Most Outstanding Rookie honour as the CFL announced its full list of award nominees on Wednesday.

Gray made the Elks after a strong showing in training camp. Gray played in all 18 games and led all defensive backs on the team in defensive plays, with 63. Gray recorded 54 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, two interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, four pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.

Gray will be opposed by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers.

The CFL will hand out its year-end awards on Nov. 16 as a part of Grey Cup Week in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Boyko best lineman in October

Elks offensive lineman Brett Boyko has been named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus Honour Roll for the month of October.

The Elks starting right tackle finished the month, with a top lineman grade of 73.7. Boyko finished the season as the Elks top pass blocker with a grade of 73.7 by PFF.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices