Tre Ford ‘unanimously’ selected as most outstanding Canadian: Edmonton Elks awards

The Edmonton Elks announced their 2023 team awards on Wednesday as the CFL announced the best from all nine teams this season.

Quarterback Tre Ford was named most outstanding player. Ford is the first Canadian to receive this title since Blake Marshall in 1991.

Ford also earned “unanimous selection” as the most outstanding Canadian.

This is Ford’s second season with the Elks.

Ford was recognized as player of the month on the CFL Honour Roll All-August team and was named player of the week for week 11 of the season after Ford led the Elks to the first victory of the season.

Martez Ivey (offensive lineman), Jake Ceresna (defensive), Scott Hutter (special teams), and Kai Gray (rookie) are also Elks 2023 awards winners.

Members of the Edmonton Football Reporters of Canada and Elks head coach Chris Jones submitted their votes for the categories of the CFL awards.

The divisional round of voting comes next. This will select each division’s nominee for each category at the CFL awards.

The CFL awards will take place during Grey Cup week, on Nov. 16, at the Avalon Theatre at the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls.