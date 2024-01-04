Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

TTC bus collides with boom truck, rescue operations save two victims

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 4:40 pm
A TTC bus made contact with construction equipment on Dundas Street West Thursday afternoon, prompting rescue efforts. A TTC bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. View image in full screen
A TTC bus made contact with construction equipment on Dundas Street West Thursday afternoon, prompting rescue efforts. A TTC bus in Toronto on Sept. 17, 2020. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police and fire units are on scene where a TTC bus collided with construction equipment, injuring two people.

Police say reports of the crash on Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street came in around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

A TTC bus reportedly made contact with a boom truck, trapping two people inside the bucket of the vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The first victim, an adult male, was removed by Toronto Fire Services and sustained minor injuries.

The second person rescued was another adult male and suffered similar injuries.

There is no specific information available about the victims’ ages or identities at this time.

Both have been transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services, and one is now in hospital, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Transportation is attending the incident.

Police are asking commuters to find alternate routes of travel as this section of Dundas is experiencing closures.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices