TTC bus collides with boom truck, rescue operations save two victims

Toronto police and fire units are on scene where a TTC bus collided with construction equipment, injuring two people.

Police say reports of the crash on Dundas Street West and Old Dundas Street came in around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

A TTC bus reportedly made contact with a boom truck, trapping two people inside the bucket of the vehicle.

The first victim, an adult male, was removed by Toronto Fire Services and sustained minor injuries.

The second person rescued was another adult male and suffered similar injuries.

There is no specific information available about the victims’ ages or identities at this time.

Both have been transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services, and one is now in hospital, officers said.

The Ministry of Transportation is attending the incident.

Police are asking commuters to find alternate routes of travel as this section of Dundas is experiencing closures.