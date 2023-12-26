Car involved in head-on collision with TTC bus also crashed into 3 other vehicles

Toronto police say a car that collided head-on with a TTC bus had also been involved in three other crashes on the evening of Christmas Eve.
Police said on Dec. 24 at around 5:30 p.m., a Toyota Matrix was involved in a head-on collision with a TTC bus near Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road.
The car was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes, investigators said.
Prior to this, police said the Toyota was involved in a crash with another TTC bus, a Dodge Ram pick up truck and a Toyota Highlander at Markham Road and Sheppard Avenue East.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after the fourth collision, police said.
