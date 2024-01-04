‘More victims exist,’ Peel police say as arrest announced in alleged reno scams

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in a series of renovation scams in Peel Region and investigators are looking for additional victims to come forward, police say.

Peel Regional Police said Thursday that between September 2021 and February 2023, a man from Weaver Home Improvement and North Side Renovations signed five contracts and collected deposits totalling $37,000.

In each case, the man failed to provide promised services and didn’t return the deposit, police allege.

The alleged frauds occurred in Mississauga and Brampton.

In November, police arrested and charged 42-year-old Hardish Khinda with defrauding the public.

“Investigators believe that more victims exist and are encouraging them to contact police,” officers said.

“Peel Regional Police would like to remind the public to be meticulous in vetting their contractors by asking for personal referrals, checking online reviews, and verifying their credentials.”