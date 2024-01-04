Ontario woman found dead after police allegedly don’t respond to 911 call

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it is looking into the death of a 21-year-old woman at a home in Thunder Bay, Ont., after it says police did not respond to a domestic disturbance call.

The SIU says in a release this week that Thunder Bay police received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance at a home on Ray Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.

The SIU says officers did not respond to the scene.

The police watchdog also notes officers received a second 911 call to “cancel” the first call for service, which led investigators to not respond.

Then the SIU says a third 911 call was made from the residence to indicate the woman was found dead inside.

Thunder Bay police officers responded and that’s when they found the woman.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, as well as one subject official, the SIU says.

More to come.