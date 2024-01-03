Menu

Crime

Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg’s Polo Park Mall, say police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 4:14 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo.
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo.
Winnipeg police are searching for a missing woman last seen at a city mall.

Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023. Police said she was last seen at the Polo Park Mall on Oct. 20 last year.

Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing in November last year. Police say she was last seen at Polo Park Mall on Oct. 20, 2023.
Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing in November last year. Police say she was last seen at Polo Park Mall on Oct. 20, 2023. Courtesy Winnipeg Police Service

Hayward is described as five-feet-five inches tall, with a medium build, and straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

