Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg’s Polo Park Mall, say police

Winnipeg police are searching for a missing woman last seen at a city mall.
Shelby Hayward, 30, was reported missing on Nov. 17, 2023. Police said she was last seen at the Polo Park Mall on Oct. 20 last year.
Hayward is described as five-feet-five inches tall, with a medium build, and straight brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
