Crime

Man arrested after suspected hate-motivated assault of security guard in Toronto

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 3:14 pm
Man Arrested in Suspected Hate-Motivated Assault Investigation, Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Man Arrested in Suspected Hate-Motivated Assault Investigation, Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A man has been arrested and charged in a suspected hate-motivated assault incident, after he allegedly uttered racial slurs and assaulted a security guard with a weapon in Toronto last weekend.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday at around 3 p.m. in the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East.

It’s alleged the suspect was loitering in a building when the security guard asked him to exit the premises. Police say the suspect refused to leave, uttered racial slurs and assaulted the victim with a weapon.

Police did not disclose what type of weapon was used or if the victim sustained any injuries.

As a result of the incident, 60-year-old Timothy Eaton of Toronto has been charged with two counts of uttering threats/death or bodily harm, weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Jan. 2.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://www.222tips.com.

