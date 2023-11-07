Man arrested after suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested a man in a suspected hate-motivated assault with a weapon incident that occurred near a downtown demonstration over the weekend.
According to police, on Sunday, officers received a call for “violent behaviour” in the area of Yonge Street and Davenport Road.
It’s alleged the male victim was in the area of a demonstration near Yonge Street and Bloor Street and had a kaffiyeh around his arm. A kaffiyeh is defined as a headdress worn by Arab men.
The victim and the accused became involved in a verbal dispute, police said.
The accused then allegedly assaulted the victim by spraying them with a substance police believe to be pepper spray.
The victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.
After consultation with the service’s specialized hate crime unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024.
