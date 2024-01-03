Man with ‘big plans’ dies in car crash. His co-workers are stepping up for the family

Send this page to someone via email

For a New Brunswick pizza restaurant, Harwinder Singh wasn’t just an employee — he was a part of their family.

The 26-year-old, who was originally from India, had worked at the Papa John’s on Smythe Street in Fredericton since last summer and was hoping to get permanent residency in the country.

He was working two jobs and had dreams of opening up his own pizza shop, his co-workers said.

“He had big plans,” said co-worker Joseph Ste Marie. “He was trying to work so hard to bring his family over here and start a business up.”

This past Boxing Day, Singh was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 2 in Saint-Anne-de-Madawaska. RCMP said at the time a passenger died at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ste Marie, who recalled how Singh was always in a positive mood, said the loss has been devastating for all who knew him.

“It’s really heartbreaking how it ended up. We’re all a big family here, so it’s like we lost a family member and it’s really sad,” he said.

Just before the holidays, the staff had donned Christmas headbands and posed for some lighthearted photos. Those would be the last memories his co-workers shared with him.

View image in full screen Staff at the Papa John’s restaurant in Fredericton, N.B. pose for a photo just before Christmas . Harwinder Singh, who is shown third from the left, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Boxing Day. Provided/Erica Vallis

“It’s really heartbreaking and. I don’t have words for it,” said the restaurant’s owner, Erica Vallis.

Vallis and the others decided to raise money for Singh’s fiancée and family, and will be donating all proceeds from Wednesday’s sales to help pay the costs to transport his body back to India, as well as a funeral.

The response from the community was overwhelming. Donations streamed in throughout Wednesday and Vallis said they were busier than they have ever been.

By noon, the restaurant was approaching $15,000 in sales and over 250 orders.

“We are definitely beyond exceeding our expectations and it is amazing to see the support that we’re getting with this, said Vallis.

The outpouring of support meant long waits for customers, but those in line say it was worth it.

“We’d just like to help them out and get that person home,” said Theresa Burge.