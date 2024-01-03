Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 Montreal ERs at above 200% capacity, despite pleas to avoid if you can

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs amid overcrowding'
Quebec asks public to be prudent, avoid ERs amid overcrowding
The Quebec government is asking the public to be prudent as they celebrate the New Year and take steps to avoid the transmission of respiratory viruses amid continued overcrowding in emergency rooms. As Phil Carpenter reports, the health department says people should stay home if they have a fever and is encouraging people to wear a mask if they have symptoms of a respiratory virus.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Emergency rooms across Quebec continue to face overcrowding in the new year, with three hospitals in Montreal stretched more than double beyond their capacity.

Health information website Index Santé reported the province’s emergency departments stood at 145 per cent occupancy rate on average Wednesday morning.

The Quebec government’s own website says that more than 5,100 people are in its ERs at about the noon hour. The average waiting time to see a doctor, which is calculated based on statistics gathered the previous day, is longer than five hours.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The situation is even worse in Montreal, where Index Santé says the occupancy rate is at 153 per cent.

What’s more is that three of the city’s ERs topped 200 per cent. The emergency departments at the Jewish General, Lakeshore and LaSalle hospitals all surpassed twice their capacity by late morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The surge comes just a few days after the province issued a plea to Quebecers to avoid ERs if possible.

Trending Now

Last weekend, the province asked people with minor illness to consider accessing health-care through other services. The majority of patients who go to hospital ERs don’t require that level of care, it says.

The Health Department also asked anyone if they have a fever to stay home and is encouraging people to wear a mask if they have symptoms of a respiratory virus.

The plea came after a brief reprieve during Christmas, when the average occupancy rates dropped below 100 per cent for the first time since Nov. 12, 2023.

— with files from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices