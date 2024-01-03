Highway reopens after fatal crash near Beiseker

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near Highway 9 and Range Road 252 near the town of Beiseker.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

RCMP said the collision involved a semi truck and two other vehicles.

Police have not provided any other details regarding the victim or victims involved in the crash.

RCMP sent an update Wednesday morning that said the highway had been reopened shortly after 6 a.m.