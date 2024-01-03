Menu

Headline link
Canada

Highway reopens after fatal crash near Beiseker

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 9:52 am
RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near the town of Beiseker Tuesday night. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near the town of Beiseker Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP are investigation a fatal collision near Highway 9 and Range Road 252 near the town of Beiseker.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

RCMP said the collision involved a semi truck and two other vehicles.

Police have not provided any other details regarding the victim or victims involved in the crash.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

RCMP sent an update Wednesday morning that said the highway had been reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

