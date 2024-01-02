Menu

Fire

Firefighters battle multiple-alarm blaze near encampment in Hamilton park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 8:19 pm
Firefighters put out a blaze at a Woodlands Park washroom on Tue. Jan. 2 2024. View image in full screen
Firefighters put out a blaze at a Woodlands Park washroom on Tue. Jan. 2 2024. Global News
Firefighters say two people had to be rescued from a public washroom blaze near an encampment at an east Hamilton, Ont. park on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton fire chief Dave Cunliffe said a “heavy showing” of flames across the roof of the building could be seen when emergency crews arrived at Woodlands Park at Barton Street East between Wentworth and Sanford Avenues just after 4:30 p.m.

“Firefighters quickly made entry into the building and found two people inside the washroom area and assisted them to the exterior,” according to Cunliffe.

He went on to say at one point firefighters had to pull out of the structure as the fire consumed the roof and precipitated a partial collapse.

“An exterior defensive attack was then initiated that included the use of large volume hand-held hose lines and an aerial device with a large volume nozzle,” Cunliffe explained.

Damage is estimated to be around $500,000.

It’s suspected the blaze started on the exterior of the building

No serious injuries were reported, however, the Office of the Fire Marshal has also been notified.

