No snow anytime soon in Saskatchewan but cooler temperatures on the way

The question on Saskatchewanian’s minds is, “Will there be snow anytime soon?” Environment Canada says there’s not much snow on the horizon but that could change at any moment.

Terri Lang, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist, said in a couple weeks, Alberta clipper patterns will move through mostly northern and central Saskatchewan, but really not add up to a lot.

“We are looking for maybe another weather pattern to kind of go through southern Saskatchewan perhaps on the weekend, which would be beneficial to bring some snow there,” said Lang. “We are looking at colder temperatures moving in, but they’re not the deep arctic temperatures that I think most people remember from last December and early January.”

Lang said as of Dec. 28th, Environment Canada learned from most of the stations in Saskatchewan that it was the warmest December on record.

The year 1997 was the last time Saskatchewanians saw a fully brown December.

“That was a year where there was no snow … people were golfing at the end of December. The temperatures were quite warm,” said Lang. “It’s usually the year that we had to beat this year to become the warmest December. So that was also a very strong El Nino year as well.”

New resident of Saskatoon Jonathan Morin is not complaining about the lack of snow.

“It’s kind of nice,” said Morin, who misses ice skating back in Winnipeg. “I really don’t like the snow.”

Saskatoon resident Kay Bettin does not mind the warmer temperatures as she walks to and from work, but there are other perks that makes her miss the snow.

“It’s been nice not having to, like, super bundle up or anything, but it’s also like, OK, when is it going to hit,” said Bettin. “Going to my grandparents’ farm and going out on (the) snowmobiles and stuff, couldn’t do that this year.”

Usually, January is dominated by chilly weather temperatures. Environment Canada said at this point, there are no big snowfalls coming up as moisture is lacking.

“I think it’s going to feel a lot colder just because we’ve been treated to such warm temperatures, that’s going to feel a lot colder,” said Lang.

“Some models are indicating the deep arctic air might try and move into the province, maybe middle of the middle of the month, but we’ll see because not all models agree on that either.”