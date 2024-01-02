It’s a girl! Hospitals in Peterborough, Cobourg welcome first babies of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitals in Peterborough and Cobourg, Ont., have reported the first babies born in 2024.

At the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Charlotte Grace Westwood was born at 1:13 a.m. Monday. Charlotte is the first child of parents Robyn and Paul Westwood.

The hospital reports Charlotte weighed eight pounds and measured 21 inches on arrival.

“Mother and baby are doing well, and the new parents are thrilled with the addition to their family,” the hospital stated.

View image in full screen Peterborough Regional Health Centre welcomed Charlotte Grace Westwood, daughter of Robyn and Paul Westwood on Jan. 1, 2024. PRHC photo

The couple praised hospital staff for their help with welcoming their newborn daughter.

“We had a great experience at PRHC,” Robyn said.

Paul added: “The care we received at PRHC was very good; our obstetrician was very good — thorough and friendly — and the nursing staff on Labour and Delivery gave us extremely good care.

Northumberland Hills Hospital

At Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Georgia Elizabeth Morris was born on Jan. 1, the first child of Vanessa and Jake Morris of Bowmanville, Ont.

Georgia weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces. According to the couple, she is named after her maternal grandfather, George, who met his granddaughter shortly after her arrival.

“She’s so calm and relaxed,” Vanessa stated. “We’re very much in love with her, it’s just wonderful.”

View image in full screen Georiga, daughter of Vanessa and Jake Morris was born on Jan. 1, 2024, the first arrival of the new year at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg. Northumberland Hills Hospital

Added new dad Jake: “We’re very excited. There’s lots to learn as first-time parents, and we’re already learning a lot in such a short period of time. It’s amazing how quickly your life can change and we’re just so happy.”

As per the hospital’s tradition, Georgia will go home with a gift basket prepared and donated by staff, volunteers, the NHH Foundation and the NHH Auxiliary. The maternal/child care nurses handpicked items they felt the new parents would appreciate and enjoy.

“This is so wonderful, thank you so much,” Vanessa said. “We are grateful for the kindness shown to Georgia and our family during this special time in our lives.”

The hospital reports its maternal/child-care unit team welcomed 537 births in the last fiscal year.

Ross Memorial Hospital

As of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports no births so far in 2024.