Hospitals across Ontario stick with tradition and reveal new year babies

Now that 2024 is here, hospitals across Ontario showed off the first babies born at their facilities in the new year.
Of the networks that reported, three said they had newborns arriving right at midnight, including Brampton Civic Hospital, Credit Valley in Mississauga and Markham Stouffville Hospital.
One of them is the pride and joy of a Brampton, Ont. couple, a baby girl weighing eight pounds six ounces born at exactly 00:00 a.m., according to hospital officials.
Here’s a quick look around the province via social media of several joyous arrivals reported by hospitals so far in 2024.
Toronto
Durham Region
Oshawa’s Lakeridge Health said its first delivery of 2024 came just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
In a release, officials said the baby boy weighed five pounds, 11 ounces when delivered to a Whitby, Ont., couple.
Ottawa
Ottawa’s Hôpital Montfort welcomed its first baby born, an eight pound five ounce baby boy, at 7.07 a.m. on Jan.1.
Burlington
In a release, Joseph Brant Hospital revealed a Hamilton, Ont., couple welcomed a healthy seven pound and six ounce boy just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The facility says 1,456 babies were delivered by their physicians, midwives and nurses in the hospital’s Labour and Delivery unit in 2023.
Hamilton
St. Joseph’s in Hamilton says the parents of their new arrival celebrated with a gift basket filled with newborn care items and a private and hotel-like stay at the Charlton Suites.
The precious bundle delivered at 1:33 a.m. was a seven pound nine ounce girl.
Guelph
Guelph’s first baby of 2024 arrived just eight minutes after the clock struck midnight, according to a release.
The Guelph General Hospital announced the arrival of a baby boy at 12:08 a.m. weighing nine pounds, 10 ounces.
London
London Health Sciences Centre announced its first baby of the New Year in a release early Monday.
The network said the newborn arrived at 1:07 a.m. and weighed seven pounds two ounces.
Comments