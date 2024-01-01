Hospitals across Ontario stick with tradition and reveal new year babies

Send this page to someone via email

Now that 2024 is here, hospitals across Ontario showed off the first babies born at their facilities in the new year.

Of the networks that reported, three said they had newborns arriving right at midnight, including Brampton Civic Hospital, Credit Valley in Mississauga and Markham Stouffville Hospital.

One of them is the pride and joy of a Brampton, Ont. couple, a baby girl weighing eight pounds six ounces born at exactly 00:00 a.m., according to hospital officials.

Here’s a quick look around the province via social media of several joyous arrivals reported by hospitals so far in 2024.

Toronto

And … 🥁 They’re here! Introducing our 2024 New Year’s babies: baby Kaur, born right at 12:00 a.m. at Brampton Civic and baby Donker born at 12:32 a.m. at Etobicoke General. Join us in congratulating the proud parents on quite an exciting start to the new year. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5V9BGecGPk — William Osler Health System (@OslerHealth) January 1, 2024

Congratulations to the Pramanik family who welcomed their little bundle of joy at 2:53 a.m. – Humber's first baby of 2024! Congratulations to all parents welcoming their #NewYearsBabies!



Wishing everyone a safe, healthy, and #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/usapPKul53 — Humber River Health (@HRHealth_) January 1, 2024

In the early hours of 2024, at 12:00:12 a.m., THP was honoured to deliver Mississauga's first baby boy, Antonio, at our Credit Valley Hospital to parents Stephanie & Tino. Congratulations on the first grandchild on both sides of the family! We are honoured to have played a part… pic.twitter.com/wRmhxAVIzO — Trillium Health Partners (@THP_hospital) January 1, 2024

Congratulations to the family of the first baby born at SHN in 2024, born at 12:14 a.m. Welcome to the world, baby girl! pic.twitter.com/6FaPVx5B6V — Scarborough Health Network (SHN) (@SHNcares) January 1, 2024

1/2 Today, at 12:27 a.m., we welcomed our first baby of 2024 — Baby Mia. Mia, born at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital and weighing 7 lbs, 14 oz, is the first baby for proud parents Vic and Katie from Maple. Congratulations Vic and Katie on your new bundle of joy.#FirstBabyof2024 pic.twitter.com/3om5fNtByb — Mackenzie Health (@MackenzieHealth) January 1, 2024

Update on new year's baby – We're happy to share that the first baby of 2024 at Markham Stouffville Hospital was born at 12:00 a.m. on the dot! Baby girl does not have a name yet, but both she and mom are doing great. Congratulations to parents Jenny and Peter! #NewYearsBaby pic.twitter.com/7vJiE6NjUm — Oak Valley Health (@OakValleyHealth) January 1, 2024

We are thrilled to introduce Lucas, the first baby born at Southlake in 2024! Lucas made his entrance at 12:14 a.m.



Congratulations to parents Reem and Bisher who will take baby Lucas home to Newmarket. Both the baby and mother Reem are doing well. pic.twitter.com/i9K33XXtPX — Southlake Regional Health Centre (@SouthlakeRHC) January 1, 2024

Durham Region

Oshawa’s Lakeridge Health said its first delivery of 2024 came just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

In a release, officials said the baby boy weighed five pounds, 11 ounces when delivered to a Whitby, Ont., couple.

It’s a boy! We’re excited to announce #DurhamRegion’s first baby of 2024, born at 5:22 a.m. at the Oshawa Hospital! Congratulations to the proud family on the arrival of your beautiful baby!#HappyNewYear #Congratulations #NewYearBaby pic.twitter.com/c9blxAQmXl — Lakeridge Health (@LakeridgeHealth) January 1, 2024

Ottawa

Ottawa’s Hôpital Montfort welcomed its first baby born, an eight pound five ounce baby boy, at 7.07 a.m. on Jan.1.

Burlington

In a release, Joseph Brant Hospital revealed a Hamilton, Ont., couple welcomed a healthy seven pound and six ounce boy just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The facility says 1,456 babies were delivered by their physicians, midwives and nurses in the hospital’s Labour and Delivery unit in 2023.

View image in full screen Luca Alexander Marino is the first baby to be born at Joseph Brant Hospital in 2024, weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 6 ounces.Parents Chelsea MacRae and Matthew Marino of Hamilton were happy to ring in 2024 with arrival of their second child – a little brother to 2-year-old Adrian. Joseph Brant Hospital

Hamilton

St. Joseph’s in Hamilton says the parents of their new arrival celebrated with a gift basket filled with newborn care items and a private and hotel-like stay at the Charlton Suites.

The precious bundle delivered at 1:33 a.m. was a seven pound nine ounce girl.

Michelle Sandoval and Wojtek Reiser with baby Mila, the first baby of 2024 born at St. Joe’s. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/3npvhDZkla — St. Joe's Healthcare (Hospital & Foundation) (@StJoesHamilton) January 1, 2024

Guelph

Guelph’s first baby of 2024 arrived just eight minutes after the clock struck midnight, according to a release.

The Guelph General Hospital announced the arrival of a baby boy at 12:08 a.m. weighing nine pounds, 10 ounces.

London

London Health Sciences Centre announced its first baby of the New Year in a release early Monday.

The network said the newborn arrived at 1:07 a.m. and weighed seven pounds two ounces.