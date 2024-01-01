Menu

Health

Hospitals across Ontario stick with tradition and reveal new year babies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 4:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022'
Looking for a baby name? Here are Canada’s top picks from 2022
RELATED: The top baby names of 2022 for Canada have been released by Statistics Canada, and the top spots are likely to be unsurprising. Sean Previl takes a look at the data and what Canadians can take away – Sep 28, 2023
Now that 2024 is here, hospitals across Ontario showed off the first babies born at their facilities in the new year.

Of the networks that reported, three said they had newborns arriving right at midnight, including Brampton Civic Hospital, Credit Valley in Mississauga and Markham Stouffville Hospital.

One of them is the pride and joy of a Brampton, Ont. couple, a baby girl weighing eight pounds six ounces born at exactly 00:00 a.m., according to hospital officials.

Here’s a quick look around the province via social media of several joyous arrivals reported by hospitals so far in 2024.

 

Toronto

Durham Region

Oshawa’s Lakeridge Health said its first delivery of 2024 came just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

In a release, officials said the baby boy weighed five pounds, 11 ounces when delivered to a Whitby, Ont., couple.

Ottawa

Ottawa’s Hôpital Montfort welcomed its first baby born, an eight pound five ounce baby boy, at 7.07 a.m. on Jan.1.

Burlington

In a release, Joseph Brant Hospital revealed a Hamilton, Ont., couple welcomed a healthy seven pound and six ounce boy just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The facility says 1,456 babies were delivered by their physicians, midwives and nurses in the hospital’s Labour and Delivery unit in 2023.

Luca Alexander Marino is the first baby to be born at Joseph Brant Hospital in 2024, weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 6 ounces.Parents Chelsea MacRae and Matthew Marino of Hamilton were happy to ring in 2024 with arrival of their second child – a little brother to 2-year-old Adrian. View image in full screen
Luca Alexander Marino is the first baby to be born at Joseph Brant Hospital in 2024, weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 6 ounces.Parents Chelsea MacRae and Matthew Marino of Hamilton were happy to ring in 2024 with arrival of their second child – a little brother to 2-year-old Adrian. Joseph Brant Hospital

 

Hamilton

St. Joseph’s in Hamilton says the parents of their new arrival celebrated with a gift basket filled with newborn care items and a private and hotel-like stay at the Charlton Suites.

The precious bundle delivered at 1:33 a.m. was a seven pound nine ounce girl.

Guelph

Guelph’s first baby of 2024 arrived just eight minutes after the clock struck midnight, according to a release.

The Guelph General Hospital announced the arrival of a baby boy at 12:08 a.m. weighing nine pounds, 10 ounces.

 

London

London Health Sciences Centre announced its first baby of the New Year in a release early Monday.

The network said the newborn arrived at 1:07 a.m. and weighed seven pounds two ounces.

 

