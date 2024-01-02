2 men struck by passing motorist on Alberta highway after leaving vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

After being involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Tofield, Alta., two men got out of their vehicles and were struck by a passing motorist, RCMP said.

It happened on Monday at around 6 p.m. on Highway 14 and Range Road 192, roughly 65 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Emergency crews found one man dead. He has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Tofield.

A second man was found and taken to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

“Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a collision between two vehicles occurred, the involved occupants got out of their vehicles and were struck by a passing motorist,” RCMP explained in a news release Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated.