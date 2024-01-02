Menu

Crime

2 men struck by passing motorist on Alberta highway after leaving vehicles

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 1:10 pm
An RCMP truck parked near Tofield, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
An RCMP truck parked near Tofield, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Global News
After being involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Tofield, Alta., two men got out of their vehicles and were struck by a passing motorist, RCMP said.

It happened on Monday at around 6 p.m. on Highway 14 and Range Road 192, roughly 65 kilometres east of Edmonton.

Emergency crews found one man dead. He has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of Tofield.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A second man was found and taken to an Edmonton-area hospital by STARS with life-threatening injuries, RCMP said.

“Upon initial investigation, it was determined that a collision between two vehicles occurred, the involved occupants got out of their vehicles and were struck by a passing motorist,” RCMP explained in a news release Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated.

Phase 1 of Highway 3 twinning to begin in spring 2024, Alberta government says
